Brava Solutions is latest Gold Sponsor of ‘Guyana Energy Conference’

THE Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo (GECSCE) has welcomed Brava Solutions on board as a Gold Sponsor for the 2025 edition of the flagship event.

According to a press release, Brava is a next-generation solutions provider that is committed to simplifying how business is done.

“It executes its task with absolute precision and effectiveness by streamlining technology and delivering solutions that help enable evolution and adaptability to all businesses, regardless of size,” the Energy Conference said.

Building on the exceptional service it has consistently delivered to the conference over the years, the Energy Conference announced that Brava will once again serve as the Connectivity and Cyber Security Partner for the 2025 Guyana Energy Conference, scheduled for February 18 to 21 at the Marriott Hotel.

GECSCE Chairman, Anthony Whyte in brief remarks said: “For the past three years, our conference has been an unparalleled platform for thought leadership on climate, energy and food security. Come 2025, we will be expanding that horizon to include the digital transformation of our country, among other key subjects. I am therefore pleased to have Brava on board as our Sponsor and I look forward to the valuable contributions they will make to such discussions.”

Hilton Wong, General Manager Brava Guyana said the entity is looking forward to the event.

“At Brava we are honoured for our partnership with the Guyana Energy Conference. This event represents an essential platform for driving impactful conversations around energy, technology, and sustainability in Guyana. Additionally, this conference is completely aligned with our commitment to empowering businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape,” he said.

“The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo is truly pleased to have Brava Solutions on board. We look forward to working with them in shaping the future of energy, technology, and sustainable development in the fastest growing economy in the world,” the Energy Conference said