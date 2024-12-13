Guyana Chronicle cops GCCI’s 2024 Media Award

The Guyana Chronicle copped the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) President’s Media Award on Thursday evening. The award celebrates the publication’s consistent coverage of GCCI news and unwavering support for the chamber’s initiatives, as well as excellence in journalism. Editor-in-Chief Navendra Seoraj accepted the award on behalf of the Chronicle. In photo: Editor-in-Chief Seoraj (left) and Senior Reporter Shamar Meusa (right)