Ben Curran receives maiden call up from Zimbabwe

BEN Curran has moved one step closer to representing Zimbabwe after receiving a maiden call-up for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. Ben, son of former Zimbabwe cricketer, Kevin Curran and the brother of Tom and Sam Curran, has been rewarded for his performances in domestic cricket.

Apart from Ben, Zimbabwe has also handed a maiden call-up to young left-arm pacer, Newman Nyamhuri. The talented 18-year-old made an impression earlier this year in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, where he was Zimbabwe’s highest wicket-taker.

Unlike Ben, Nyamhuri has been picked for both ODIs and T20Is. The two players come in place of Faraz Akram, Brandon Mavuta and Clive Madande who is recovering from a shoulder dislocation. The rest of the squad is the same as the one that took on Pakistan at the end of last month. Even though Zimbabwe lost that series, they managed to defeat Pakistan in the first ODI.

In the T20I squad, the only two changes are the additions of Nyamhuri and Takudzwanashe Kaitano in place of Madande and Mavuta. Afghanistan’s tour will kick off with a three-match T20I series scheduled to be held in Harare from December 11-14, which will then be followed by three ODIs at the same venue.

T20I squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri

ODI squad: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams. (Cricbuzz)