‘𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐩’ 𝐇𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐨 p𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐬: ‘𝐀𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐚𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲’

THE Guyana Police Force hosted its Annual Trainees’ Christmas Luncheon on Wednesday at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve Leary, Georgetown. The festive event brought together recruits, senior officers, and special invitees for a meaningful celebration that emphasised the values of service and camaraderie.

The programme commenced with the recital of the National Pledge, followed by prayers representing various religious faiths. The atmosphere was further enriched by lively Christmas carols, a mesmerising dance performance, and a highly entertaining skit, all performed by the talented trainees.

Director of the Guyana Police Force Academy, Woman Superintendent Sonia Herbert, introduced Commissioner of Police Mr. Clifton Hicken, who delivered an inspiring address to the police recruits.

Top Cop Hicken told the recruits that they were being trained to embody the values of the Guyana Police Force and stressed the importance of professionalism, service, and accountability.

“I am proud of each one of you and remain confident that you will uphold the high standards of the Guyana Police Force. Continue to strive for excellence, and may you always wear your badge with pride and integrity,” Commissioner Hicken charged the recruits.

Commissioner Hicken reminded the recruits that the benefits of their training extend far beyond the confines of the Police Academy. According to him, it prepares them for real-world scenarios where they would be required to exercise judgment, act with integrity, and uphold the highest ethical standards.”

Top Cop Hicken also urged the recruits to approach their roles with excellence, apply their newly acquired skills, and remain committed to growth and lifelong learning.

“It is indeed a great pleasure to address you all on this special occasion as you partake in this luncheon. Today, I stand before you not only as your Commissioner of Police but as a firm believer in the transformative power of training and education. This Police Academy represents the heart of that transformation, and you, our recruits, are the centre of it,” Commissioner Hicken stated.

He alluded to the fact that the Guyana Police Force Academy has seen remarkable growth and success over the years. “Our journey toward modernising the academy into a fully accredited institution has been nothing short of extraordinary. We have witnessed the introduction of new and innovative curricula, the accreditation of our instructors, and the formation of strategic partnerships with local, regional and international stakeholders. These achievements are not merely milestones, they are testaments to our commitment to excellence,” Top Cop Hicken posited.

Commissioner Hicken also urged the recruits to remain focused, committed and open to learning. “Embrace every opportunity presented by this training. Your time at the Academy will shape the officers you become. Let every lesson, every challenge, and every success drive you to be the very best version of yourselves,” he urged.

Adding a special touch to the occasion, the officers graciously served the trainees during the luncheon, symbolising the spirit of mentorship and service within the force.

A heartfelt vote of thanks was delivered by Sergeant Hoosein, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the event.

Also in attendance were Assistant Commissioner Mr. Khali Pareshram, along with other senior and junior officers, ranks, and special invitees. Together, they enjoyed a delectable meal in an atmosphere of fellowship and goodwill.

The Annual Trainees’ Christmas Luncheon was a fitting reminder of the solidarity and dedication that underpin the Guyana Police Force, as recruits continue to prepare for their vital role in serving and protecting the nation.