New Makouria Creek bridge to enhance hinterland connectivity

MINISTER of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has announced plans to construct a bridge over the Makouria Creek, promising improved access between Parika and hinterland regions.

The project will soon go out for tender. It includes extending the road from Parika to Makouria Goshen, providing an alternative to the Parika ferry service.

Minister Edghill highlighted the ease this new route would bring during a signing ceremony in Bartica on Friday.

“You will no longer have to join the steamer at Parika. Instead, you can drive all the way to Goshen, offload your trucks, and continue via jet boats,” he stated.

The road network from Sand Hills, Timehri to Foul Mouth, connecting Bartica via a barge crossing, is advancing significantly.

According to the minister, this development will allow trucks and heavily laden vehicles to travel between Sand Hills and Bartica in just two hours.

“Getting to Linden from Bartica has never been as easy as it is right now,” he added.

Minister Edghill also revealed plans for further air transportation enhancements.

Following the commissioning of the Eteringbang airstrip, President Irfaan Ali has instructed the ministry to upgrade the Kaikan airstrip, ensuring improved connectivity for Region Seven.

In addition, the public works minister highlighted Bartica’s significant gains under the government’s development programme.

Since 2020, the town has benefited from approximately $2.5 billion under the Ministry of Public Works’ roads programme.

Beyond road and air infrastructure, the government is addressing critical drainage and irrigation needs.

In this regard, some 61 contracts worth $122 million were recently signed to ensure proper maintenance of these systems.

Underling the PPP/C government’s focus on tangible development, the minister noted that “Bartica, and Region Seven are benefiting from its fair share of government’s development.”

These investments in infrastructural development in the region and across the country are part of the government’s 2020-2025 manifesto commitments geared at transforming Guyana’s infrastructural landscape, while enhancing the livelihoods of citizens and boosting economic opportunities. (DPI)