Education Ministry launches programme to empower inmates, prison officers

IN a historic move aimed at fostering rehabilitation and social reintegration, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has introduced an innovative educational programme targeting inmates and Prison Service Officers. This initiative, launched under the ministry’s EduReform programme, highlights the transformative power of education in modern correctional systems.

According to a MoE press release, the programme offers a structured two-year curriculum, culminating in participants sitting five Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects in 2026. The selected subjects—English A, Mathematics, Social Studies, Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM), and Human and Social Biology (HSB)—are tailored to enhance literacy, critical thinking, and employability skills.

The programme incorporates virtual learning technology, enabling classes to be conducted within the prison environment from 09:00hrs to 11:00hrs daily. This approach ensures structured, consistent learning, while accommodating the unique constraints of the prison setting.

By integrating education into the rehabilitation process, the initiative represents a significant shift from punitive correctional measures to a rehabilitative model. The programme aims to: reduce recidivism by equipping inmates with marketable skills; enhance employment opportunities post-release; promote public safety through social reintegration; and build self-esteem and foster personal growth among participants.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, emphasised the importance of providing individuals with second chances, noting that a single mistake or crime should not define a person’s entire life. “The state has a responsibility to create opportunities for rehabilitation and transformation, but the decision to embrace change rests with the individual and often requires counselling and support,” she stated.

The Ministry of Education’s initiative complements several ongoing rehabilitation programmes spearheaded by the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In partnership with the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), the GPS recently launched the Prison Trade Instructor Training Programme—the first of its kind in Guyana. This initiative trains 30 prison officers to equip inmates with vocational and technical skills, including carpentry, barbering, crop husbandry, and anger management, to facilitate successful reintegration into society.

Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs’ “Fresh Start” programme, introduced in 2022, focuses on reducing recidivism by providing inmates with occupational training designed to prepare them for employment after release.

Together, these initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to empowering individuals through education and skills training, fostering hope and opportunities for a brighter future. As inmates and officers embark on this educational journey, the programme underscores the belief that rehabilitation and second chances are critical pillars for building a safer, more inclusive society.