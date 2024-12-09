News Archives
PM Phillips lauds NBS for key role in fostering unity, empowerment, development
Scenes from the New Building Society's (NBS) Christmas Party where PM Phillips reminded all of the important role the society has played and continues to play in the empowerment of families and the development of Guyana (Office of the Prime Minister photos)


PRIME Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, lauded the New Building Society (NBS) for decades of service to Guyanese families and its pivotal role in fostering unity and empowerment.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips made these remarks Saturday night at the bank’s Christmas party. The Prime Minister reflected on the festive spirit of giving and togetherness: “This spirit of giving and unity is reflected in the work of the New Building Society. For decades, NBS has been a representation of hope and opportunity; it has helped individuals achieve dreams of homeownership, financial independence, and stability and has therefore been a lifeline for countless Guyanese families.”

He highlighted that institutions such as the NBS serve as reminders that true development transcends infrastructural or economic growth.



“It is about empowering people. It is about giving every individual the chance to thrive and to create a better future for themselves and their families. This is the essence of community-building, and tonight, we celebrate the role [the] NBS has played in strengthening the fabric of our society,”

Prime Minister Phillips reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering opportunities for all Guyanese, noting that significant strides have been made in housing, infrastructure, renewable energy and community empowerment.

“We are also committed to working alongside institutions like NBS to ensure that the benefits of development reach every corner of our country,”



Prime Minister Phillips also reminded of the profound impact of collective action during the holiday season. This season, he noted, reminds us that while individual efforts are essential, collective action make a difference.

“Whether we are building homes, strengthening families, or simply sharing a meal with someone in need, we are contributing to a legacy of unity and generosity that will define our nation for generations to come.” (OPM)

 

