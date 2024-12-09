Balance among economies, science and ecology required for sustainability

-President Ali says, underscores necessity of addressing energy, climate security

FINDING a balanced, inclusive approach to global resilience, particularly in the areas of energy, climate, and food security will be required if countries are to meet their sustainable targets.

This is according to Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali, who recently underscored the necessity of addressing the pressing questions surrounding the transition to renewable energy, pointing out that these issues cannot be ignored if the world is to move towards a just and resilient future.

Dr Ali, who has been Guyana’s voice on the international stage for this and other crucial issues, was last week awarded by the Wilson Center’s Latin America Programme for his efforts in environmental and biodiversity sustainability, as well as climate action.

It was during that address that Dr Ali remarked that while many nations advocate for a shift to solar energy, critical questions about the sourcing of materials remain unanswered.

“If 70 per cent of the battery requirement comes from one market, we have to decide whether we want to rely on that market, and these are questions that we cannot avoid. These are questions that we ignore.” he said, stressing the need for diverse and secure supply chains to ensure energy resilience. These concerns, he added, must be part of the conversation when discussing the transition to cleaner energy.

He also called attention to the growing challenge of energy poverty, both within individual countries and across continents. Despite the global push for sustainable energy solutions, large populations around the world still lack access to reliable electricity.

Dr Ali emphasised the importance of a “just transition” that not only addresses the environmental impacts of energy production, but also ensures equitable access to energy for all people.

“We cannot avoid these questions, but we’re ignoring these questions when we talk about a just transition, and what constitute a just transition, a just transition must also be able to deliver reliable energy to every citizen of the world.”

He added, “Energy poverty is a real thing, and the energy gap within continents and within country [sic] is expanding.”

He further highlighted the importance of bringing all stakeholders to the table to develop solutions that balance the economy, science, and ecology. “We cannot allow emotions to drive our actions. We cannot allow the science alone to drive action,” he said. “There must be a match between [sic] [the] Economy, Science, ecology, and all of it to ensure sustainability and resilience.”

He stressed that these discussions must occur within a collaborative framework, ensuring that all players, including the oil and gas sector, are involved in the conversation to find long-term solutions.

The President also acknowledged the complex global environment in which we live, with many interconnected issues, including climate, energy, and food security. He called for an inclusive approach to development, one that ensures all parties, including petroleum producers, contribute to the search for sustainable solutions.

“We can’t win by discussing this on separate tables. We have to be able to find common ground.”

At the core of Dr. Ali’s message was the notion that any strategy aimed at improving global sustainability must also prioritise the welfare and prosperity of people. He stressed that any policy or initiative that fails to improve people’s lives, even if it aligns with global standards, will ultimately be judged as a failure.

“The political environment is a harsh one,” Dr. Ali acknowledged.

“You must advance the lives of people, you must approve the prosperity of the country, and at the same time you must do so in a global environment where certain standards must be met.”

President Ali reiterated that achieving a sustainable future will require a global effort.

“All of us must be involved in a conversation to find sustainable solution to find resources to invest in research and development so that we can have better technology, greener technology, we can have more efficient system, all of which will contribute to the energy security of the world.:”

The Guyanese Head of State acceptance speech for the Wilson Award reflects his commitment to a balanced, inclusive approach to global sustainability—one that prioritises both the environment and the welfare of people across the