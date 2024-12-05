Djokovic to begin bid for 25th Grand Slam in Brisbane

NOVAK Djokovic will play at the Brisbane International before he starts his bid to win a 25th Grand Slam at Melbourne’s Australian Open in January.

The 37-year-old, a 10-time winner in Melbourne, is tied with Australian Margaret Court on a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

The Serb, ranked seventh in the world, failed to add to his Grand Slam tally during a frustrating 2024.

The tournament in Brisbane, which runs from 29 December until 5 January, is one of the final warm-up events before the Australian Open begins on 12 January.

“I’m excited to be kicking off my Australian swing at the Brisbane International and to compete again at Pat Rafter Arena,” said Djokovic.

“I am looking forward to experiencing the incredible support from the Australian fans and making this tournament one to remember.”

Meanwhile, Britain’s Emma Raducanu will begin her season at the Auckland Classic, which takes place from 30 December to 5 January.

Raducanu is on the entry list along with four-time major winner Naomi Osaka and home hope Lulu Sun, who reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals as a qualifier in July.

Djokovic eyes 100th title to start year strong

With 99 ATP titles to his name, Djokovic is aiming to join American Jimmy Connors (109) and Swiss Roger Federer (103) as just the third man in the Open era to win 100 career titles.

The field in Brisbane features Nick Kyrgios, defending champion Grigor Dimitrov and Holger Rune.

Djokovic appointed Andy Murray as his coach for the Australian Open last month.

The former British number one was beaten by Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open on four occasions.

An exact date for when Murray will start his coaching role has not been finalised but BBC Sport has been told the Scot is not currently planning on being in Brisbane with Djokovic.

Djokovic reached the semi-finals of the Australia Open earlier this year, losing to eventual winner Jannik Sinner.(BBC Sport).