China follows people-centred approach, turns visions into reality

By He Yin (People’s Daily)

“CHINA’S story is proof that developing countries can eliminate poverty, and that a weaker bird can start early and fly high, when there is the endurance, perseverance, and striving spirit that enables water drops to penetrate rocks over time and turns blueprints into reality.”

The remarks were made by Chinese President Xi Jinping in a speech at Session I of the 19th G20 Summit under the title “Building a Just World of Common Development” in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during which he profoundly explained what China’s battle against poverty says to the world, triggering strong responses from the international community.

China’s experience in poverty alleviation has garnered worldwide attention, as the country has lifted 800 million people out of poverty, and met the poverty reduction target of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ahead of schedule.

China’s experience is worth learning from because its story has proved that developing countries can eliminate poverty as well. In today’s world, around 733 million people are facing hunger, and the population suffering from high levels of acute food insecurity has increased for five consecutive years. Many countries are eager to learn from China’s poverty alleviation experience to achieve development and revitalisation.

“Bringing benefit to the people is the fundamental principle of governance.” The ancient Chinese saying that Xi quoted on many occasions exactly mirrors the unbreakable commitment of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to bring the people a happy life.

Everything China does, it always places the people front and centre, and it solemnly declares that “not a single poor region or person should be left behind”. That’s why the country has been successful in the fight against poverty, and has set an example for global poverty reduction.

The CPC has always put people first, and is always committed to seeking happiness for people.

In Liangjiahe village, northwest China’s Shaanxi province, Xi, as the village Party secretary, guided by the belief of “bringing tangible benefits to the people”, led the villagers in digging wells, building terraces and sediment storage dams, and setting up the province’s first methane-generating pit.

In Zhengding county, north China’s Hebei province, he visited over 200 villages, riding a bicycle to explore the path of rural reform and poverty alleviation.

In Ningde, southeast China’s Fujian province, he left his footprints on almost every county and township, seeking ways to “allow a weaker bird to start early and fly high”.

Starting from a Party secretary in Liangjiahe village, Xi worked his way up through almost every level of the Party’s hierarchy. He has always been deeply aware of people’s expectations, keeping the people in mind and constantly thinking about the people. He has made poverty alleviation an important part of his work, and a great cause he is determined to accomplish.

President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera, after a visit to Liangjiahe village, said that Xi is deeply rooted in the people, always standing with the people and serving the people.

Only a ruling party that always prioritises people’s interests can provide strong political and organisational support for poverty alleviation efforts.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, Xi has presided over seven seminars on poverty elimination, made over 50 fact-finding trips on poverty reduction, and visited every one of the 14 contiguous poor areas across the country.

China’s poverty alleviation achievement is the fruit of the strenuous, unified efforts of the Chinese government and people. In the fight against poverty, China has made targetted policies tailored to each village, each household and each person; facilitated growth by vigorously channeling talent, funds and technologies to underdeveloped regions; helped localities generate growth by fostering industries with distinctive features and upgrading infrastructure, all in light of their own conditions; and promoted common prosperity by pairing up well-off regions with less developed ones. It has succeeded in the most extensive and aggressive anti-poverty campaign in human history, creating a miracle in poverty reduction.

From vowing that “a moderately prosperous society is to be enjoyed by each and every one of us”, to promising that “on the path to modernisation, no one and no country should be left behind”, China, while striving to improve the well-being of its own people, has also been committed to promoting the world’s common development to ensure a better life for people in all countries.

During his remarks at Session 1 of the 19th G20 Summit, Xi stressed: “A single flower does not make spring. China wants to see a hundred flowers in full blossom and will go hand in hand with fellow developing countries toward modernisation.”

He also outlined China’s eight actions for global development, including pursuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, implementing the Global Development Initiative, and supporting international cooperation on poverty reduction and food security. These actions have charted the course for global development and demonstrated a broad vision for common prosperity of all countries.

Drawing on its rich practical experience, China provides strong support for the development of other developing countries. It is called “a positive force driving global development” by international observers.

With a focus on the common well-being of all humanity, China will always be a doer and go-getter working for the cause of global development. It will continue to follow a people-centered approach and continuously enhance people’s sense of fulfillment, happiness, and security. It is ready to take steps together with all parties to build a just world of common development, leave poverty in the past, and turn the vision into reality.