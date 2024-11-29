THE Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) has announced a December 19 date for its Annual General Meeting and election of office bearers.
According to an official document posted, the club is also expected to present its annual financial report in keeping with its constitution as well as outline its high points during the 2024 season.
Plans for the sport in 2025 as well as the development of several sectors of motorsport are also expected.
GMRSC Announces December 19 AGM
