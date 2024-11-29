A Burning Issue

IN recent weeks, Guyana has been grappling with a disturbing trend of maliciously set fires that have left a trail of destruction and heartbreak in their wake.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has rightfully issued a stern warning against these heinous acts, but it’s clear that more needs to be done to address this burning issue that threatens the very fabric of our communities.

The recent fire in Number 64 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, which claimed the lives of a mother and her four children, stands as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of arson.

This wasn’t just a fire; it was a deliberate act of violence that robbed a family of their future and left a community in mourning. The fact that this tragedy was confirmed to be the result of arson by Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham should shake us all to our core.

While the loss of life is the most tragic outcome, the impact of these maliciously set fires extends far beyond the immediate victims. Homes and businesses are reduced to ashes, leaving families displaced and livelihoods destroyed. Our brave firefighters are forced to risk their lives unnecessarily, and resources are stretched thin, potentially leaving other emergencies unattended.

It’s time for Guyana to take a hard stance against arson. The GFS’s warning is a step in the right direction, but words alone are not enough.

We need a multi-pronged approach that includes harsher penalties. The legal system must send a clear message that arson will not be tolerated. Maximum sentences should be pursued for those convicted of this crime.

Law enforcement and fire services should be equipped with the latest forensic tools to quickly identify and apprehend arsonists.

Also, neighbourhoods must band together, creating watch programs and reporting suspicious activities promptly.

Schools and community centres should implement fire safety programmes that highlight the dangers and consequences of arson.

The fight against arson is not just the responsibility of the GFS or law enforcement. It’s a battle that requires the involvement of every Guyanese citizen. We must foster a culture where the safety of our communities is paramount, and where the act of setting a malicious fire is seen as an attack on all of us.

As we move forward, let us remember the faces of those we’ve lost to these senseless acts. Let their memory fuel our determination to end this scourge on our society. Guyana deserves better, and it’s up to all of us to ensure that the flames of arson are extinguished once and for all.