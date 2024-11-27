More than $52B invested in Region One

– President Ali says at sod-turning ceremony for $4.4B Moruca Hospital

-emphasises government’s comprehensive approach to regional development

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali kicked off a busy day on Tuesday with the sod turning for the Moruca Hospital, signalling a transformative moment for the region’s healthcare infrastructure.

The $4.4 billion facility is expected to be completed within 24 months and represents a significant investment in the community’s medical capabilities.

The hospital will feature 45 in-patient beds and a comprehensive range of medical services, including a fully functional operational theatre to support cataract surgeries and dialysis services as well as paediatric care, laboratory services, outpatient clinics, a maternity and paediatric unit, and newly introduced digital imaging technologies such as X-ray, CT, and ultrasound.

The project forms part of the US$97 million Inter-Development Bank (IDB) loan, aimed at strengthening Guyana’s healthcare system.

Speaking to the crowd gathered at the event, the head of state shared that projects like the Moruca Hospital are ongoing parts of a much larger goal of transforming Guyana across all sectors.

“I want to thank all of you for coming out in your numbers at this very significant and important function through which we continue to invest in the transformation of your region and, importantly, in the transformation of your healthcare system,” President Ali emphasised.

The President provided a detailed breakdown of the government’s investments in Region One over the past four years, highlighting the comprehensive approach to regional development.

He noted investments of $7 billion in education, almost $800 million in natural resources, more than $1.7 billion in the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, over $2 billion in the Ministry of Human Services, and more than $25 billion in local government.

Beyond healthcare, the President stressed the facility’s potential to create employment opportunities, particularly for local communities. “Today, the largest segment of the population in the nursing programme are our young Amerindians. More than 60 per cent of the total intake of all the nurses are from the hinterland and riverine communities,” he proudly stated.

President Ali also linked this progress to improved educational access, noting, “For the first time, your children now have access to secondary education, and they can meet the minimum requirement to have an equitable access to all the opportunities, and you have not disappointed us.”

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony added his perspective to the event, remarking, “Over the last couple of years, you can see the transformation that is happening in our country. And in my own sector, we have been supported with the resources to make sure that things happen in health for your region.”

The state-of-the-art facility is designed to handle a variety of health issues and will serve as a crucial medical hub for the region.

President Ali positioned the hospital as part of a broader vision of national development, stating in his closing remarks, “That is building prosperity. That is investing in the future. Because my friends, whatever we do, we must be able to invest in the future of our country. And you know, when one looks at this region and the population of this region, nowhere else in the world will you see a government investing this sum of resources that we are investing for capital in this region.”

President Ali also made a number of visits to communities throughout the region.

Furthermore, the Head of State shared that the Moruca Hospital project is an example of the government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure, creating job opportunities, and investing in the future of Guyana’s hinterland communities as it is yet another manifesto promise they have turned into a reality.