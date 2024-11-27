Harris Paints Guyana to launch new plant, flagship store today in BV

HARRIS Paints Guyana has announced the official opening of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and flagship retail store today at Beterverwagting on the East Coast Demerara.

This marks a major milestone in the company’s 30-odd year history in Guyana. According to the company, this significant investment and expansion demonstrates Harris Paints’ continued commitment to delivering top-quality products and supporting the economic growth of one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Noting that the new facility represents the dawn of an exciting new era for both Harris Paints and the Guyanese market, the company said:

“This 10,000-square-foot, two-story building, set on a 25,000-square-foot plot, is set to enhance local manufacturing capabilities, create new jobs, and serve as a regional hub for the premium paint supplier.”

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Harris Paints International, Marguerite Desir was quoted as saying: “We are thrilled to open this new Manufacturing Plant and flagship store, which will have a key focus on continuous improvement to Developers and Contractors here in Beterverwagting.

“This investment is a testament to our belief in Guyana’s potential, and our commitment to supporting the country’s remarkable transformation. With this new plant, we aim to enhance our capacity to meet the growing needs of our customers, continue to deliver high-quality products, and contribute to the nation’s economic development.”

Since opening its doors in 1992, Harris Paints Guyana has become a highly regarded brand, serving both commercial projects as well as home improvers.