Ituni road network to change from sand to concrete

THE Ituni road network in Region Ten will undergo a significant transformation, with its sand roads being upgraded to rigid concrete pavement and benefitting thousands of commuters.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has revealed that the project will be executed under the ministry’s miscellaneous roads programme, and small contractors will complete the works.

During a pre-qualification exercise in the community on Friday, the minister stressed the importance of transparency and equitable distribution of contracts.

The pre-qualification list will be rigorously vetted to ensure fairness, preventing multiple contracts from being awarded to the same individuals.

Successful contractors will be invited to sign their contracts when approved, with work expected to commence promptly.

“You have seven days before the contract is signed to commence work, and we would like all the work to be completed by December 20,” the minister pointed out.

The ministry is prepared to provide a mobilisation advance after contracts are awarded to ensure contractors do not face the full financial burden of executing these works.

Contractors can select 30 per cent of the contract sum in advance with a bond from an insurance company or bank guarantee, or 10 per cent without a bond, with continuous payments as work progresses.

To further facilitate the project, Minister Edghill proposed a computerised 60-tonne concrete plant to be positioned in Ituni, ensuring compliance with the ministry’s 4,400 pounds per square inch (PSI) standard.

Residents will help to identify a suitable location for the plant. The use of ransom-mixed concrete is strictly prohibited.

Identified roads to be upgraded include Magellan Avenue Road, at an estimated cost of $100 million. This thoroughfare will be divided into lots, with about four contractors to execute the work.

Sports Club Road, spanning another 380 metres at a cost of about $66 million, will require another four contractors.

The continuation of internal roads in Ituni is expected to cost an added $33 million, and will be divided into lots, allowing two contractors to execute works.

Similarly, the continuation of Black Bush Road, spanning some 160 metres at an expected cost of $30M will also require at least two contractors to execute the works.

Back Street Oval Road and Primary School Road will be upgraded from laterite to rigid pavement concrete with both projects expected to cost $80 million.

This transformative project aligns with the government’s nationwide infrastructure development strategy to improve accessibility, enhance commuter safety, and foster economic growth. (DPI)