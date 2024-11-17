News Archives
James makes history as Lakers down Spurs
LeBron James is averaging 9.6 assists per game this season.
LEBRON James recorded a triple-double for the fourth game in a row – the first time he has done so in his career – as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 120-115 in the NBA Cup.
The 39-year-old managed 15 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists as the Lakers started the defence of their title.

It is the first time in James’ 22-year NBA career that he has recorded a triple-double – reaching double digits in three out of the five statistical categories – in four consecutive matches.
That is despite the four-time NBA champion criticising his own display against the Spurs.
“The best thing about my game is I can have [no] rhythm offensively and still have an impact on the game,” James said.

“I was able to do that tonight.”
James’ performance means he has matched the Lakers’ franchise record for consecutive triple-doubles, set by Russell Westbrook in 2021 and Magic Johnson in 1987.
The Lakers won the inaugural NBA Cup in 2023, beating the Indiana Pacers 123-109 in the final.(BBC Sport).

