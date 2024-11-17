News Archives
Action returns to the PMTC today
Pibulls captain Christopherr Barnwell
All Essequibo affair in inaugural GCB T20 League Final
THE inaugural Guyana Cricket Board National T20 League final promises a thrilling all-Essequibo showdown as the Jaguars prepare to face the Anacondas at Providence Stadium.
In the feature semi-final of the day the Anacondas secured their spot with a 49-run victory over the Demerara Pitbulls on Friday night.

Batting first, the Anacondas posted 150-8, with Quentin Sampson smashing a swift 47 off 26 balls and Kevin Boodie contributing 33.
The Pitbulls, led by Christopher Barnwell, started strongly with an explosive 42-run partnership in three overs between Joshua Persaud (19) and Raymond Perez (21).

However, a sudden collapse saw them bundled out for 101 in 15.5 overs.
Sampson would show his cricketing prowess yet again starring with the ball, claiming 3-6, while Keemo Paul’s 2-21 helped seal the win.
In the semi-final 1, the Essequibo Jaguars edged past the Berbice Piranhas by four wickets, chasing a mere target of 110.
Adrian Sukwah’s 46 gave the Jaguars a solid foundation, but tight bowling from the Piranhas kept them under pressure.
Jonathan Rampersaud’s lethal spell, taking four crucial wickets, stifled the Piranhas’ chase, while Ashmead Nedd’s 3- 14 kept the batters in check.
The National T20 League is sponsored by BetCageSport and endorsed by the Government of Guyana.

