Action returns to the PMTC today

All Essequibo affair in inaugural GCB T20 League Final

THE inaugural Guyana Cricket Board National T20 League final promises a thrilling all-Essequibo showdown as the Jaguars prepare to face the Anacondas at Providence Stadium.

In the feature semi-final of the day the Anacondas secured their spot with a 49-run victory over the Demerara Pitbulls on Friday night.

Batting first, the Anacondas posted 150-8, with Quentin Sampson smashing a swift 47 off 26 balls and Kevin Boodie contributing 33.

The Pitbulls, led by Christopher Barnwell, started strongly with an explosive 42-run partnership in three overs between Joshua Persaud (19) and Raymond Perez (21).

However, a sudden collapse saw them bundled out for 101 in 15.5 overs.

Sampson would show his cricketing prowess yet again starring with the ball, claiming 3-6, while Keemo Paul’s 2-21 helped seal the win.

In the semi-final 1, the Essequibo Jaguars edged past the Berbice Piranhas by four wickets, chasing a mere target of 110.

Adrian Sukwah’s 46 gave the Jaguars a solid foundation, but tight bowling from the Piranhas kept them under pressure.

Jonathan Rampersaud’s lethal spell, taking four crucial wickets, stifled the Piranhas’ chase, while Ashmead Nedd’s 3- 14 kept the batters in check.

The National T20 League is sponsored by BetCageSport and endorsed by the Government of Guyana.