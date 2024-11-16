President, PM lead rebuilding efforts in Karasabai

-several houses destroyed by windstorm to be repaired, reconstructed

LED by President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister (PM) Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, a multi-stakeholder team commenced the reconstruction and repair of several houses in Karasabai, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), that were recently ravaged by a windstorm.

The team which included officials from the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and Men on Mission (MoM) travelled to the South Pakaraima community and were able to complete a foundation for one of the houses that was completely ravaged by the storm.

Works to repair roofs, walls and other damaged infrastructure were also commenced on Friday. The team is expected to continue works throughout the weekend, to bring relief to the residents who were adversely affected.

“I’m very grateful, thankful for everything,” Nina Cypria, a resident, shared as she expressed gratitude for the assistance being provided to help rebuild her house.

It was just about a week and a half ago when Cypria’s house was destroyed by the storm.

Authorities had confirmed that some 22 houses were destroyed, some residents also suffered minor injuries.

One resident noted that he and family had to set up camp nearby for shelter following the storm.

The man, whose name was not provided, shared that he was housing several students along with his wife at the time their house was destroyed.

“They have given me a great help, because I was staying in the house and the house was blown away where we were staying and we just made a camp.”

Meanwhile Regional Executive Officer, Karl Singh, said the team on Friday successfully cast a foundation for a house and would be moving on to repair several other houses.

“The residents here are very grateful and I myself, as the Regional Executive Officer am very grateful for the President and the Prime Minister being here assisting residents today,” Singh said, further emphasising the impact of collaboration to assist residents in rebuilding their houses.

“This is basically history, because the President is here. It means a lot to our Amerindian people and this will definitely go a very, very far way,” he added.

Expressing similar sentiments, Karasabai Toshao, David Albert, added: “I must say, on behalf of myself, on behalf of the people of Karasabai and my fellow village council how grateful we are for this help that we would have received.

President Ali, offering brief remarks, pointed out the ultimate goal was to ensure that every Guyanese is supported.

“Our only mission is to make life better for every family, for every Guyanese.”

The Head of State further extended gratitude to the various officials and agencies that coordinated the rebuilding exercise, recognising the strengths in collaboration.

“I want to thank the coordinator, the REO, the Chairman, of course, the Toshao, the leaders here. Our Prime Minister, our men and women in uniform, all the staff, all the workers, we are very pleased that the first foundation is over, and we are moving to the second one.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Phillips noted that the CDC, Guyana’s premier disaster agency, which falls under the purview of his responsibilities, was proactive in its response.

The CDC immediately began assessments following the storm’s passage on November 3.

“The CDC was able to bring in relief supplies on Monday the 4th and from the time we brought in relief supplies, tarpaulin, food stuff and some other supplies that the people would need to get back on their feet and we have not removed from the location.”

“After the CDC, the Men on Mission came in and, with discussions with His Excellency, the plan was to reconstruct the houses. Some of them will be from foundation upwards and others will be the repairing of the damage,” he added.

The focus, the Prime Minister explained, is to ensure that all the houses are rebuilt in keeping with necessary construction standards maintaining safety, sustainability and resilience.

“The whole effort is to build back better. In building back as you notice we are doing foundation, and we are going to do the perimeter beam in keeping with construction standards. The buildings and the people will be better prepared, the buildings would be resilient to withstand those storms.”