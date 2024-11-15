Dr. Tara Wilkinson-McClean joins ICC future leaders programme

THE Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL)’s Head of Partner Servicing, Dr. Tara Wilkinson-McClean has been selected to take part in the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s Future Leaders Programme, and will be engaging in a number of in-person and Online sessions with other female cricket administrators from around the world over the next 10 months.

Dr. Wilkinson-McClean, a Barbados national, has been working with the CPL since 2013 in a number of roles dealing with the tournament’s commercial partners. She was recently promoted to the role of Head of Partner Servicing, where she runs a team which deliver sponsorship assets.

Launched in 2021, the Future Leaders Programme has sought to address the under-representation of females in leadership positions within cricket, by offering Online mentorship opportunities for future leaders, pairing them with senior figures to promote and support their career development.

Building on the positive impact of previous editions, the 2024 offering is specifically tailored for female cricket administrators, who are set to benefit from an extended programme duration, where successful candidates will connect in a combination of face-to-face and Online learning opportunities.

The course comprises two three-day in-person workshops, supported by project work, mentoring and Online masterclasses delivered by former Australia captain and ICC Hall of Famer Belinda Clark, AO.

According to Pete Russell, Republic Bank CPL’s CEO: “Tara has been a hugely important part of the CPL team over the last decade, and it is fantastic to see her selected for this hugely prestigious ICC initiative. The CPL is very proud of the fantastic female members on our team, and it is pleasing to see the ICC investing in the further development of strong cricket administrators like Tara.”

In response, Dr. Wilkinson-McClean said: “Being selected for the ICC Cricket Future Leaders Programme is a huge honour. Connecting with like-minded women from various arenas on a similar trajectory, and being exposed to global leaders in business and sport is a game- changer. I would like to thank the ICC for giving me this opportunity, and CPL for their overwhelming support for my participation.”