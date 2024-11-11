Sacrifices of World War heroes must drive peace, justice, and equality

-President Ali says, urges Guyanese to use those principles to push country’s development and well-being

IN a powerful and poignant address at this year’s Remembrance Day Wreath-laying Ceremony, President Dr. Irfaan Ali urged Guyanese to reflect on the sacrifices made by countless individuals who gave their lives in the struggle for peace, freedom, and justice.

The ceremony, held on Sunday morning at the Cenotaph located near the Bank of Guyana in Georgetown, was attended by government officials, veterans, diplomats and citizens from all walks of life, who used the occasion to pay tribute to those who had fallen in service to their country and fought for human dignity.

“We are forever indebted to them for a supreme sacrifice and a cause of peace and freedom,” President Ali said in a reverent address.

“We also recall with gratitude those who through the years have made similar personal sacrifices in a continuing struggle for human dignity, social justice, and freedom from all forms of oppression, wherever these exist.”

The ceremony marked an occasion not only to honour the fallen but to reflect on the enduring principles for which they fought.

The President emphasised the continued relevance of these values in today’s world, noting that while significant progress had been made, the fight for peace, equality, and human rights was far from over.

“Their example strengthens our resolve to maintain our efforts for a world at peace with justice and prosperity for all people,” Dr. Ali continued, urging the citizens of Guyana to rededicate themselves to these principles.

“On this solemn occasion, we, the citizens of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, must rededicate ourselves to the search for peace everywhere and renew our commitment to the development and well-being of our beloved country.”

The ceremony was marked by the traditional laying of wreaths by veterans, military personnel, and representatives from various sectors of society.

As the national anthem echoed, many in the crowd paused for a moment of reflection, remembering those who had made the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of freedom.

In a call to action, Dr. Ali encouraged all Guyanese to take inspiration from the sacrifices of past generations and contribute to building a nation that is inclusive, just, and equitable for all.

He urged citizens to actively participate in the continued development of Guyana, both as a nation and as a global partner for peace.

Before the address, prayers were recited by representatives of the three main faiths: Christianity, Hinduism, and Islam.

The first wreath was laid by President Ali, followed by Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips; Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, and President of the Guyana Legion, Colonel (ret’d) George Golds.

A number of ambassadors and high commissioners from foreign missions also participated in the wreath-laying ceremony, including Jane Caroline Miller, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom; Guo Haiyan, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China.

The wreaths laid in honour of the fallen were not just symbols of remembrance—they were pledges to continue the work they had started.

And, as President Ali so eloquently put it, “In our quiet moments, let us reflect and remember” the legacy of those who fought for a better world.