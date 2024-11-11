GFS enhances response capability with new Bronto Skylift

-Fire Chief says equipment played a critical role in containing Garnett Street fire

THE Guyana Fire Service (GFS) continues to make strides in modernising its firefighting capabilities with the recent deployment of the Bronto Skylift—an advanced aerial firefighting platform that was critical in containing a dangerous fire at a high-rise structure on Garnett Street in Georgetown.

Fire Chief, Gregory Wickham, during an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, praised the swift response and effectiveness of the firefighting team, crediting the new equipment for making a significant impact in both rescue and firefighting operations.

“This piece of equipment is one of a kind in this part of the Caribbean and it’s already proving invaluable,” Chief Wickham said referencing the Bronto Skylift’s ability to reach heights of up to 230 feet.

On Saturday, an inferno erupted at Fireside Suites on Garnett Street.

GFS responded with three fire tenders, but it was the deployment of the Bronto Skylift that allowed crews to gain access to the top floor where the fire was raging.

The aerial platform provided firefighters with a safe vantage point to apply water directly to the source of the blaze, effectively preventing it from spreading to the neighbouring floors and adjacent buildings.

“We were able to contain the fire at the very floor where it started,” Wickham explained. “It did not spread to any other floor, nor to the neighbouring buildings, even though they were in close proximity. That is a testament to the effectiveness of the equipment and the dedication of our firefighting team.”

The Fire Chief also took the opportunity to commend the role of the public in ensuring a swift response. “I want to commend the person who made the call to the fire service; that timely alert allowed us to reach the scene quickly,” Wickham said. “I would also like to commend the operators of the firefighting equipment. Their skill and professionalism were key to managing the fire so effectively.”

The GFS’ recent success underscores the importance of modernising firefighting infrastructure, particularly as the country continues to experience rapid growth in both urban development and the oil and gas sector.

Wickham acknowledged that with the ongoing construction boom, the need for specialised equipment and well-trained personnel is more pressing than ever.

“There’s a great construction boom that is taking place, and we’re cognisant of that, as we said that we have continuous development taking place in the Guyana Fire Service.”

In addition to the Skylift, the GFS has also taken significant steps to ensure that its personnel are well-prepared for emergencies in specialised sectors.

The Fire Chief highlighted that firefighters have been receiving continuous training, including specialised courses tailored to oil and gas fire response.

“We’ve done several drills across the country. We’ve done drills at the Pegasus. We have done drill at Bank of Guyana last month, where we rescued someone from the top floor.”

Wickham also highlighted that, through a President Irfaan Ali initiative, the GFS will receive 40 smaller firefighting appliances. These units will be distributed to various neighbourhoods and regions, particularly in areas where emergency response capabilities are limited.

This move is part of the GFS’ efforts to expand its reach and effectiveness in rural and remote areas.

As the GFS continues to expand its resources, Wickham emphasised that the focus is not only on acquiring modern firefighting tools but also on building human capacity.

“We have persons who are trained. We have a vessel, or firefighting vessel, and those firefighters, they’re trained to respond in case of any emergency. Added to that, firefighters have been going to different levels of courses that deal with oil and gas.”

The Fire Chief also acknowledged the ongoing support of the government, thanking the administration for its commitment to enhancing the GFS’ capabilities

“I want to acknowledge government’s contribution in allowing us to acquire these pieces of sophisticated equipment to do firefighting. Certainly, this piece of equipment has enhanced our work, our ability to reach and to save life and to do firefighting. The Government of Guyana continues to lend support to the Guyana Fire Service and for this, we are grateful.”

Up until press time, the GFS was still investigating the cause of Saturday’s fire.