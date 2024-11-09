Hosein, Hetmyer, Pooran, Russell return to T20 squad

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) is excited to unveil a formidable 15-man squad for the first two matches of the upcoming ‘Rivalry’ T20I series against England, set to ignite at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados.

A subsequent announcement will reveal the squad for the remaining games in Saint Lucia.

This highly anticipated five-match series promises thrilling action as two cricketing powerhouses clash on Caribbean soil.

The series bowls off with back-to-back matches in Barbados on November 9 and 10 before moving to Saint Lucia for the final games on November 14, 16 and 17.

The West Indies T20I team has been a dominant force at home, remaining unbeaten in four T20 International Series since 2023. This impressive run has propelled them up the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, showcasing their resurgence on the global stage.

Head Coach Daren Sammy expressed his enthusiasm for the highly competitive series, where the team is aiming for consecutive series wins against the visitors.

Sammy said, “The T20 team is our most settled team with lots of experienced players. However, the difficulty will be picking the eleven, as every single player is challenging for a spot in the eleven. As we face a very good England team, I am confident that the selected squad will continue to play a brand of cricket that allows us to win games and this rivalry series.”

Akeal Hosein, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, and Andre Russell, who missed the recent Sri Lanka tour due to personal reasons, rejoin the squad, adding depth and experience for this exciting series. Medium pacer Matthew Forde, recently named Player of the Series in the CG United ODI series, steps in to replace fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who is serving a two-match suspension.

The West Indies T20I Squad for the first two games of the five-game series is as follows:

Rovman Powell (Captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.