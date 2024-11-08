Infrastructure being installed to facilitate additional power

–from another ship that could supply up to 60 megawatts of power to the system

WITH initial works underway for another power ship, additional power to Guyanese is imminent.

This is according to General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) who stated that the proposal was before the cabinet for approval.

Noting that this is from the same company that brought the first power ship to Guyana, he said that the government is installing five kilometres of transmission main.

“So that project has started and it should be completed in six weeks,” he said.

Dr Jagdeo added that the material is often not in the country and as such, they are using some spare material as it takes some time to procure the material for the transformers and the poles.

While the construction of the transmission main is expected to take around six weeks, he indicated that it may take another month to six weeks to get the power ship to Guyana.

“We are hoping still, before Christmas that the power ship could be here and turn on,” he expressed.

According to Dr Jagdeo, this will bring an additional 60 megawatts of power to the system and possibly after building another piece of transmission main to 75 megawatts.

This agreement he noted is also for two years just like the current power ship that is here in Berbice and will take the country beyond the period when the new energy plans come on stream.

When this happens, the General Secretary indicated that the government would be able to take off some of the old components of the country’s grid and have maintenance done to bring major relief.

“So, yes that is moving forward. The contract has been awarded to do the transmission mains already and also the contract hopefully today would have gone to cabinet to move the negotiations to complete the negotiations with the power ship,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Guyana Power and Light announced that some 36 megawatts of electricity generation from a power ship following an agreement with Urbacon Concessions Investments W.L.L (UCI)

This power ship was integrated to the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System at Everton, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).