Guyana to soon produce all vaccines for livestock

AS a solution to create a more sustainable pathway for animal healthcare, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, has said that Guyana will commence the production of vaccines for all livestock through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

“In 2023, we purchased $29 million worth of vaccines to support our farmers. Now, we will build a facility in Guyana to produce all the vaccines needed for Guyana and the CARICOM region via a public-private partnership,” Minister Mustapha said in a virtual address at the recent Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Regional Conference for Sustainable Livestock Transformation in Latin America and the Caribbean.

He also said collaboration with international organisations has helped with strengthening Guyana’s disease surveillance and response capacity.

“…Our partnership with international organisations has strengthened our capacity for disease surveillance and response, enabling us to quickly address emerging threats to livestock health. By fostering strong partnerships and leveraging our collective strengths, we can address the shared challenges facing the livestock sector and build a future that benefits our farmers, our communities, and our environment,” Mustapha said.

Guyana’s livestock industry is not only a crucial part of the economy, supporting rural livelihoods and contributing significantly to food security, but also a vital component of cultural heritage and community well-being, the Agriculture Minister said.

He emphasised, however, that, like many other countries in the region, the nation faces numerous challenges in the livestock sector. In order to address those challenges, the government has been implementing a range of initiatives aimed at sustainably transforming the sector.

“Guyana faces numerous challenges in the livestock sector, including the impact of climate change and market volatility. These challenges require robust and forward-thinking policy initiatives, which we have begun implementing through a range of initiatives aimed at transforming our livestock sector sustainably…,” Mustapha said.

Over the past four years, the Government of Guyana has moved towards establishing policies to facilitate sustainable livestock practices through the implementation of frameworks to support responsible land use and minimise environmental impact.

In addition to supporting farmers to sustainably transform the sector, the government is also developing guidelines to balance livestock production with environmental sustainability, in alignment with our Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), Mustapha emphasised.

He added: “Moving forward, our aim is to develop guidelines that balance livestock production with environmental sustainability, in alignment with our Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS). Through collaboration with regional and international partners, we seek to shape policies that will foster sustainable practices and contribute to broader climate and sustainability goals.

“So far, the government has provided support for farmers and stakeholders by facilitating low to minimal fees for drainage and irrigation services as well as land rentals; offered budgetary support for the adequate provision and maintenance of critical infrastructure such as drainage and irrigation systems, and farm-to-market roads; agricultural machinery are VAT free; and spearheaded initiatives to reduce the cost of production by making fertilisers, agrochemicals, pesticides and other key inputs used in the poultry industry VAT free.”

The Guyana government, however, believes that a regional approach to sustainable livestock transformation is essential.

This message was emphasised during the two-day conference held in Punta del Este, Uruguay on November 5 and 6, as a follow-up to recommendations made during FAO’s Global Conference on Sustainable Livestock Transformation which was held in Rome, Italy in September 2023.

The main objective of the conference was to provide a neutral space for countries and stakeholders to share successful experiences, actions and initiatives that contribute to the sustainable transformation of livestock farming in Latin America and the Caribbean.