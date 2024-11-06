Guyanese students shine at inter-regional stock market competition

SEVERAL Guyanese students drawn from private and public schools have made impressive strides in the Inter-Regional Sustainable Stock Market Game, Cycle 8.

A press release stated that three weeks into the competition, David Sanchez from School of the Nations demonstrated remarkable trading acumen, placing 136 trades, 107 of which were profitable.

It added that Ashleigh Denny, a standout participant in the Girls in ICT initiative and representing St. Joseph’s High School, executed 106 trades, with 90 yielding profits, while Ashton Satram Sawh, also from School of the Nations, completed 92 trades, 83 of which were successful.

Darrel Abrams, another student from School of the Nations, placed 103 trades with 76 resulting in profits; Varick Singh from St. Joseph’s High School executed 113 trades, achieving 74 profitable outcomes and Lamar Roberts from St. Rose’s High School, having only started two weeks ago, is already excelling with 80 trades, 63 of which were profitable.

According to the press release, Kaniel Duncan, another student from St. Joseph’s High, placed 62 trades with an impressive 57 being profitable.

Further, Nubeiya (only name given), a Girl in ICT participant and St. Joseph’s High School student, placed 64 trades, with 56 successful outcomes.

It was explained that the Inter-Regional Sustainable Stock Market, Cycle 8 which started on October 1, 2024, is a three-month long competition that is geared towards challenging students to budget, save, and invest while adhering to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles, using generative AI tools.

The educational programme was supported by corporate entities listed on regional stock exchanges which included Republic Bank through their Power to Make a Difference initiative, Ansa McAl, and GBTI.

The release added that the Inter-Regional Sustainable Stock Market, Cycle 8 competition reflects these companies’ commitment to fostering a financially literate Caribbean population, a crucial objective as regional capital markets continue to develop and integrate.

It was emphasised that students are demonstrating sophisticated understanding of market dynamics across various sectors. Software-Application leads trading activity at 51.1 per cent followed by Industrials at 19.9 per cent, the release said. Their portfolios include high-profile software technology company stocks such as Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), and Netflix (NFLX), as well as, industrial sector stocks like Powell Industries (POWL).

Regional Competition

This year’s competition includes three countries – Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and the recently added Barbados – with more than 12,000 students engaged.

It was noted that in Cycle 7 of the competition, Yohance October from Queen’s College secured an impressive 10th place out of 7,797 participants. He was part of the Guyanese contingent comprised of 2,122 students.

St. Joseph’s High School distinguished itself by having the highest number of registered students and the most students placing in the top 150 from Guyana.

Additionally, the release said that the competition gained approval from the Ministry of Education, signalling a crucial investment in human capital development across the Caribbean.

“It is part of a broader push toward enhancing financial literacy and fostering future leaders across CARICOM nations. By integrating AI-powered education platforms, this initiative is transforming how Caribbean youth understand financial markets and investments,” it added.

As the competition unfolds, students from Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Barbados are not only mastering the intricacies of financial markets but are also positioning themselves as future leaders, equipped with both knowledge and technology to drive sustainable economic growth in the region, the release said.