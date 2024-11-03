Temporary bridge to be erected at Stanleytown

EMERGENCY repairs on the Stanleytown Bridge, West Bank Demerara, have begun with a temporary solution projected by Sunday afternoon. This update came from Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, who on Saturday led efforts to restore the bridge’s structural integrity to ensure commuters’ safety and convenience.

The minister highlighted that the bridge plays a critical role in facilitating connectivity for commuters moving between Canal No. 2 Polder and the Wales/Patentia area, as well as those heading north towards Vreed-en-Hoop or Georgetown.

Thus, he noted, “Every effort is being made to accomplish the safe passage of vehicles of every class within a 36-hour period.”

Works are ongoing to relocate utility lines, with GPL wires and GWI pipelines being repositioned. Truckloads of stone and crusher run have been delivered to prepare the approach for a temporary steel bridge and full-scale construction work is expected to commence within hours. Additionally, unauthorised structures on the government’s reserve have been demolished and machinery has been moved to facilitate construction.

Minister Edghill warned that building on government reserves can lead to significant disruptions, potential risks, and consequences, especially for those who are establishing these structures. The temporary solution involves a multi-sectoral team approach comprising Politecnica, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, GUYCO, E.C. Vieira Investments, SH Advance, Amazon Supply Construction and Services, the NDIA, and local government officials.

Teams from Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Guyana Power and Light (GPL), and the ministry’s Sea Defence Department are also actively involved. While light traffic is currently allowed on the bridge, engineers have restricted access to heavily laden vehicles until repairs are completed. The minister advises drivers to exercise caution as works progress on the bridge. (DPI)