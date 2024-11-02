365 women empowered through gov’t contracts

A TOTAL of 365 women have been awarded contracts to date, as part of the government’s nationwide road development project.

The Ministry of Public Works outlined that in Region Four alone, where a whopping $11.5 billion was allocated for road improvements, women make up 216 of the 673 small contractors.

Region Five saw 29 females awarded contracts as part of the $2.7 billion investment to rehabilitate 191 roads, while in Region Six, another 120 women have joined the sector.

Expressing optimism about the initiative, Shevon Parks believes the initiative will have a meaningful impact on the lives of female small contractors.

“It is an excellent initiative that the government is doing targeting small contractors, especially women because often small contractors are deemed inexperienced. Now that we are gaining experience, it will elevate us,” Parks told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Another female contractor and mother of two, Leanna Yearwood said “It is giving women the opportunity to flourish in a male-dominated field. This initiative will help me build my business and provide for my children.”

Sharing similar sentiments, Alison Mohamed highlighted that the initiative is empowering women of all ages.

“You know there was a time when women were not open to this field of construction and now, we are given an opportunity to grow more. So, I am excited to be a part of this venture,” she stated.

The road development project is part of a broader strategy by the government to expand its contractor base.

Since the return of the PPP/C Government to office in August 2020, nearly 2,000 new contractors have joined the industry, adding to the growing network of local expertise.

Contracts under the initiative are expected to be completed by December.

Although some roads will be worked on in sections to maintain access for residents, the ministry assures the public of full completion.

Contractors are also required to conduct strength tests on concrete, which must meet a standard of 4,500 pounds per square inch (PSI) for durability.

Failure to meet these standards will result in contract cancellation without compensation.

To ensure transparency and community involvement, contractors and engineers will work closely with residents, who will be invited to monitor the progress.

This approach aims to foster a sense of ownership and pride within the communities benefitting from the infrastructure upgrades. (DPI)