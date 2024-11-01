Gov’t working to overcome obstacles, create better path for Guyanese –President Ali

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has said that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government is working towards overcoming obstacles, and creating a better path for all Guyanese.

The Head of State made this remark on Wednesday evening while addressing a mammoth crowd gathered at the La Bonne Intention Community Centre Ground to witness the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s annual Diwali motorcade and cultural show.

He noted that as the government continues its work of laying a better path, a renewed sense of optimism has been seen in citizens.

“Over the last four years, we have seen the renewal of hope in our country; we have seen the renewal of optimism in our country. We have seen the renewal of the Guyanese spirit of believing in Guyana; believing in who we are, and believing and feeling that we can have and will continue to have a more prosperous life here in Guyana,” Dr. Ali said.

He indicated that he is pleased to lead a government filled with dynamic persons like General Secretary of the PPP Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, who works daily to ensure that obstacles are overcome, and a better life is created for Guyanese.

He added, “In creating that better path, we have to look at what constitutes good, what constitutes light, and the most important thing that we sometimes don’t examine is our consciousness. Our consciousness of our environment, our consciousness about our society, our consciousness about those people in our society who will seek to divide us; the people in our society who will seek to take us down a non-productive path.”

With this, he indicated that it is important that citizens open their consciousness and become aware of what the government is doing to ensure that all citizens have a better life; to ensure there is better access to healthcare and education among other things.

These, he said are important elements of goodness, and that light spoken about in relation to the celebration of Diwali.

“The light is about creating a path that ensures that we are successful; ensures that our aspirations are met. And if you look today, and you examine what we are doing, it is in keeping with ensuring your aspirations, and the aspirations of every Guyanese are met,” he expressed.

Further to this, he indicated that sometimes, people may not see the hands and the people who work every day in crafting policies and creating measures; putting in work behind the scenes to ensure that Guyanese can enjoy great benefits.

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, President Ali, at the Diwali Mahotsav, urged citizens to tune out the noise of those who seek to be divisive and look around society to see who are the individuals or groups that are pursuing peace.

He added that some people make it their duty to go on social media with the sole objective of creating disorder and distractions.

“Their narrative is one that does not support the peaceful existence of society and of people, but you, as individuals, must understand that the pursuit of peace begins with an understanding and embracing of what peace is. And, in our small society, you will see the distractors of peace who try every day to use division and divisive methods,” he said.

To this end, Dr. Ali expressed that we must learn to live positive lives, as it is positivity that will help to remove the obstacles we face.

With this, he noted that goodness is about unifying people and not dividing them, and sharing joyfulness.