$30M water supply system for Micobie

A NEW $30 million water supply system was commissioned at Micobie, Region Eight, on Monday, providing 475 residents with increased access to potable water.

The new system was officially commissioned by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, alongside Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai.

Constructed by Q&A Civil Works, the project involved drilling a potable water well to a depth of 120 metres, and installing an elevated metal trestle with storage tanks.

It also involved installing a photovoltaic system, a 50mm pipe network, and multiple standpipes.

The new water system was completed in April 2024.

Previously, the community’s water supply relied on an older system that sourced water from a spring, which covered only 60 per cent of the residents.

Toshao Julie Johnson-Singh welcomed the new system, noting that the previous setup was insufficient to meet the community’s needs.

In response, Minister Croal highlighted that expanding potable water and essential services to hinterland regions remains a top priority of the government.

He further noted that over $600 million has been invested in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni)’s potable water infrastructure over the past four years.

Minister Sukhai also emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring that development reaches all communities, and urged the village council to manage the carbon credit funds to support priority projects approved by the village.

Residents were also assured that their concerns related to housing, transportation, salary payments, and textbook availability would be communicated to the relevant authorities.

Also attending the commissioning were Regional Chairman Headley Pio, and GWI’s Hinterland Services Director Ramchand Jailall. (DPI)