169 hinterland communities connected through LEO Connectivity Project

-over 100,000 residents now have access to high-speed internet

– Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Nine and 10 fully linked via LEO

IN a transformative leap forward for Guyana’s digital landscape, the Office of the Prime Minister announced, on Sunday, that more than 106,000 hinterland residents now have access to high-speed internet through the Lower Earth Orbiting (LEO) Satellite Connectivity Project.

This milestone achievement has connected 169 of 253 targeted communities, marking a 67 per cent completion rate in the nation’s most ambitious digital inclusion initiative to date.

The project has achieved comprehensive coverage across six regions, with Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Nine and 10 now fully connected.

The impact is particularly significant in Region Nine, where more than 29,000 residents across the North, Central, and South Rupununi now have reliable internet access.

In the Region Two’s Pomeroon-Supenaam area, over 7,100 residents have been connected, while Region 10’s riverain communities have seen more than 5,500 residents gaining access to high-speed internet services.

Significant progress has also been made in Region One (Barima-Waini), where 43 communities are now connected across three sub-districts: Matarkai, Moruca, and Mabaruma.

This strategic implementation has brought digital connectivity to some of Guyana’s most remote areas, from the scattered settlements of Baramita to the riverside communities of Manawarin.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips emphasised the project’s transformative impact: “This initiative represents more than just internet connectivity—it’s about bringing new opportunities to all Guyanese citizens. Access to the Internet is no longer a luxury but a fundamental tool for education, healthcare, and economic development. With each new connection, we are closing the digital divide and ensuring that no one is left behind in our journey toward inclusive development.”

As part of this comprehensive digital transformation, 115 existing ICT hubs established under the Hinterland Poor and Remote Communities Initiative have been upgraded with high-speed internet connectivity thus far. These enhanced facilities now serve as vital centres for community development, providing residents with improved access to essential digital services including telemedicine, e-learning, and entrepreneurship resources.

Mr Christopher Deen, General Manager of the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), highlighted the project’s strategic implementation: “Our success in regions such as Moruca, where we’ve achieved a 77 per cent connectivity rate, demonstrates the effectiveness of our approach in addressing the unique challenges faced by remote communities. The upgrade of existing ICT hubs with high-speed internet has amplified the impact of our previous investments in digital infrastructure.”

Looking ahead, the government maintains its commitment to reaching all 253 targeted communities by the end of 2024.

Work continues to address challenges in areas where installations are pending due to infrastructure limitations, such as the absence of suitable buildings or stable electricity supply.

The NDMA is actively collaborating with community leaders to develop solutions, ensuring every eligible village benefit from the project.

The LEO Satellite Connectivity Project stands as a testament to the Government’s vision of a connected and inclusive Guyana. It represents a significant step forward in empowering citizens throughout the country with the digital tools necessary for success in the modern era. (OPM)