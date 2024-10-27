Strathspey man admits to brutally murdering mother-in-law in 2020

LINDEN Junior Isaacs, a 32-year-old resident of Strathspey, East Coast Demerara (ECD), pleaded guilty to the murder of his mother-in-law, Velma Pickering, in a shocking crime that occurred on May 11, 2020. Isaacs made his admission before Justice Sandil Kissoon on Tuesday last, throwing himself at the mercy of the court.

During his court appearance, Isaacs confessed to the brutal attack that claimed the life of the 56-year-old woman at her home in Vryheid’s Lust, ECD.

Following his guilty plea, he was remanded to prison and will return to the Demerara High Court for sentencing on November 14, 2024.

According to earlier reports, the tragic incident unfolded around 14:30 hrs. Pickering was at home with her three-year-old grandson when Isaacs launched a vicious assault inside the first bedroom of her house. Isaacs used an ice pick to stab Pickering approximately 10 times.

Despite her life-threatening injuries, Pickering managed to flee her home, desperately seeking help from her neighbours. However, she collapsed on a nearby bridge before she could reach to safety.

Pickering was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination revealed that she had died from a perforated heart caused by multiple stab wounds.

Isaacs attempted to flee the scene after the attack but was apprehended by alert citizens who handed him over to ranks at the Sparendaam Police Station.

It was later revealed that Pickering had frequently intervened in her daughter’s turbulent relationship with Isaacs, who had been abusive toward her daughter for over four years.

Isaacs now awaits sentencing.