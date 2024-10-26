President Ali engages UK Prime Minister

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali recently engaged Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer on areas of common interest with a view to deepening ties in various areas.

This engagement took place on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Samoa.

During the brief meeting, the two leaders reflected on the long-shared history between the two nations, and their commitment to continuing and growing the economic and diplomatic relationship.

Dr. Ali highlighted that there are many common interests, noting that the two countries are co-chairing the initiative undertaken on the forest and climate leaders’ partnership, and even updated the UK Prime Minister on the work being done by Guyana on the global biodiversity alliance.

Also present at this meeting was Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, and the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy.

Ties between Guyana and the United Kingdom have grown significantly over the last few years, with substantial strides being made in various areas.

Most recently, Guyana was highlighted as the United Kingdom’s largest trading partner in the Latin America and Caribbean Region. It was reported that trade between the two countries topped some £1.9 billion.