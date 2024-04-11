Toshaos express gratitude to government for LCDS funds, significant developments

WITH an emphasis on bridging the divide between the coastal and hinterland regions, the President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led administration continues to stay committed to transforming the country’s hinterland and indigenous communities.



As a result of the government’s commitment, all Amerindian villages now have increased access to necessary services. Access to drinkable water, new schools, better healthcare facilities, and upgraded roads and bridges are just a few of the services that have been expanded in these areas over the last few years, enabling these towns to realise their full potential.

During his recent visit to Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), President Ali revealed to the villagers of Nappi, located in Central Rupununi, that the government intends to spend more than $1 billion in the Rupununi region.

The President also underscored that the government’s dedication to the people is reflected in these additional investments, which are meant to enable individuals to make a positive impact on their own lives, their communities, and the nation at large. Some three days prior to the President’s visit, communities in the Rupununi Deep South received deliveries of almost 500,000 pounds of cassava.

It was also disclosed that Nappi and eight additional communities would receive another 500,000 pounds of cassava at a value of $20 million. President Ali also mentioned that the government is currently working towards procuring and installing a cassava mill in the Nappi community.

According to President Ali: “To support you in these villages and to ensure that you have sustainability, excess production, and value-added, without you asking, we are going to install a cassava mill, and we will start it within 14 days right here to service these communities around here.”

Apart from these and other programmes, solar photovoltaic home systems were also advantageous to the local village. A power box, a fan, two lights, and a solar panel make up each system.

President Ali reaffirmed the PPP/C administration’s dedication to giving the needs of the forest based community top priority in its policies and initiatives. He committed to carrying out further interventions, focusing on Amerindian villages all around the nation.

“Nothing is wrong with wanting more… we can aspire to be on the same level as those on the coastland. And this government will make the investment to ensure that you are at that same level,” President Ali said.

The President also shared that his administration intends to set up service hubs to help villages even more. He related that ‘Buyers Hub’ is one of them; here, extra produce from the villages will be collected and stored for dependable sale. According to him, the Men on Mission (MOM) will lend support to this project.

“We want to develop cultural hubs; we want to develop educational hubs. We will expand our facilities so that the GOAL students can go and study, that the trained teachers can go and study,” President Ali noted. Additional programmes include the creation of mental health hubs and integration hubs for food support.

The news was well received by the villages, and several Toshaos used the opportunity to thank President Ali and his government for the remarkable advancements that are improving the lives of villagers in Region Nine.

With funding from the government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), Gregory David of Karaudarnau village in South Rupununi gave a quick summary of the projects taking place in his community.

According to David: “I want to thank the Government of Guyana, especially His Excellency, for his strong commitments to giving us these funds to do our community development projects.”

Raymond Griffith, a resident of Potarinau, also shared similar satisfaction with the government’s efforts to promote prosperity in remote and obscure locations.

He said: “I’m very happy with this government, and I have seen real development in my village over the term of this government.”

Meanwhile, Toshao of Achiwab village, Westmas Albert, said, “I would like to thank the government for the support that Achiwab village has been receiving for the past three years.”

It is a huge comfort to Toshao Ambrose of Maruranau to finally witness progress taking place in his neighbourhood.

“During my first term as Toshao, I did not see any development in my community. This second term, now I see improvements, and projects are coming into my community. This is from this Government,” he related.

Referencing President Ali’s statement, billions of dollars in investments, including $133 million in funds from the LCDS have benefited 3,768 residents of Karaudarnau, Shea, Maruranau, Awarewaunau, Aishalton, Achiwib, Parabara, and Baishaza over the past three years.

The Toshaos related that these allotments are fueling a number of significant initiatives that advance sustainability in the fields of education, agriculture, and transportation.

Applauding the leadership of the PPP/C government, Toshao Isaac Krauder explained that the Rupununi is making “significant progress” in development.

He noted: “We want to thank the government for a lot of development that is happening in the community, tremendous transformation under the leadership of President Dr. Irfaan Ali.”

Bonaventure Fernandez also stated: “Bringing us the future and present plans of the government that your government has for Amerindian living and the hinterland on the river and communities…Your government has done a tremendous thing for Amerindian villages across this country. Thank you very much.”

With a significant $9 billion set aside for this purpose, this year’s budget further demonstrates the government’s consistent commitment to Amerindian development.

Economic projects, such as the Presidential Grants programme, support for the National Toshaos Council summit, and important land titling measures, are all included in this extensive package. These communities will benefit further from another payment earned from the sale of carbon credits, in 2024.

