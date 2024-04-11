Court orders removal of structures around Demico House in ‘Stabroek Square’

THE High Court, on Wednesday, ordered the removal of structures and vendors surrounding the Demico House facility located at Brickdam.

This order was handed down by Justice Navindra Singh, following the filing of a fixed-date application which named the Georgetown Town Clerk and City Engineer as respondents by Banks D.I.H. which owns Demico House.

In the application which was filed by Attorney-at-Law Reon Miller on behalf of the company, it asked that an order be made directing the respondents to have removed persons placing, storing or causing to be stored, carts, tents, coolers, mobile stalls among other things on the pavement, street or parapet surrounding the property at Demico House.

Additionally, the application asked that an order also be made directing the respondents to keep removed those persons storing the mentioned apparatus from the pavement, street or parapet surrounding the property.

Further, it was stated that the property houses several businesses and for many years persons have been vending on the pavements north, west and southwestern pavements, and this obstructs the entrances and exits to Demico House.

It also noted that such vending causes the environs of the pavements and parapet to remain in a constant state of litter, and has also caused severe financial loss to the company by decreasing foot traffic to Demico House.

Several requests have been made over the years to the vendors and the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown to intervene to cease vending on the walls of the building, and from obstructing the pavements bordering the building.

These orders requested in the application were subsequently granted by the High Court Judge on Wednesday.