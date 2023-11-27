Guyana Stands Tall

AFTER weeks of tension as a result of Venezuela’s campaign of propaganda and scare tactics, Guyanese have enjoyed a renewed sense of security and patriotism, as a result of our leader, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s resolute stance, and words of affirmation during a recent visit to communities along the western border.

What was most admirable and reassuring was the hoisting of the Golden Arrowhead 2,200 feet above sea level, on Guyana’s side of the border with Venezuela. This was done by our men in uniform, in the presence of the Commander-in-Chief himself.

Many would agree that this is a timely move that signals Guyana’s strength and commitment to the preservation of its territorial sovereignty. It shows that the country, though small in size, is ready to stand tall and resist any threat to its population and peace.

Venezuela, as part of its efforts to illegally lay claim to Guyana’s Essequibo, has chosen the route of aggression in its communication, whether directly or indirectly, to Guyana, although the matter is before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Recent developments have heightened the geopolitical situation, as Venezuela, through its National Electoral Council, unveiled plans for a “Consultative Referendum” on December 3. The country’s Vice-President, Delcy Rodriguez, has blatantly expressed Venezuela’s disregard for the ICJ’s authority to address the border controversy by determining the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award, which settled as full, complete and perfect, the boundary between Guyana and Venezuela.

She was even adamant that nothing could stop Venezuela from going ahead with the referendum, although Guyana has approached the ICJ for provisional measures that would prevent any action by the Bolivarian Republic to annex Guyana’s territory.

This aggression, however, has not been successful in derailing Guyana’s commitment to peace and the rule of Law, as the country’s leaders have maintained this position and expressed full confidence in the ICJ.

The country, despite its stance, is not naive, and has been preparing for any eventualities given Venezuela’s aggression.

“Now, we are not in any way, shape or form taking anything for granted, so everything that is required of us as a people, as a government, as a military, we are in a state of preparedness,” President Ali told residents of Mabaruma during a recent visit there.

The Commander-in-Chief said that all systems are being put in place, including monitoring systems, and there are a lot of partners working with Guyana on this front.

Guyana is adding to its strength based on the situational analysis.

A high-level team from the US Department of Defence will also be in Guyana this week to enhance military co-operation.

To further allay any fear in the minds of Guyanese, the government and its local partners have been leading sensitisation campaigns to ensure that persons possess the requisite knowledge of the border controversy, and completely comprehend the reality of the issue.

Guyanese, by being more informed, would be better positioned to rally behind their country and stand united against Venezuela’s propaganda and unfounded claims. It is already clear in everyone’s minds that Essequibo belongs to Guyana, and there is no doubt that the country will always stand tall and together in its defence.