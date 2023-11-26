Private sector to be more engaged in safeguarding Guyana’s territorial sovereignty

–Captain Gouveia announces; says stakeholders ready to join visual demonstration of unity amidst the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela

NATIONAL Security Adviser and renowned private sector stakeholder, Captain Gerry Gouveia, has announced that owing to the Dr. Irfaan Ali-led government’s call to protect Guyana’s territorial sovereignty, the private sector will be more engaged in efforts to safeguard the Essequibo.

Gouveia along with Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, during a panel discussion, addressed the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela.

“We have listened to the government’s call; the private sector has been meeting a lot and the private sector is… ready to join the visual demonstration of this unity,” he said, adding that the private sector will be doing their part by educating their staff and also make their voices heard.

He also stressed that Guyanese have always been united on refuting Venezuela’s claim to Guyana’s Essequibo region. However, he pointed out that some persons are using this national issue as a vehicle to push their own personal narrative.

Gouveia said that Guyana has never been interested in conflict and the current actions by Venezuela are purely a result of their government’s “greed.”

“Our allies and our friends, all over the world, are standing with Guyana and over the next couple of weeks you’re going to see that…and you’re going to see the presence in this country [of] our friends and allies who are going to tell Venezuela to back off,” he firmly said.

Minister Parag underscored the series of events that are underway as a response to the Spanish-speaking country’s proposed December 3 referendum on Guyana’s Essequibo.

Parag said: “This a national issue, and we are going to rise up as a nation and show that we stand together.

“The Maduro government has decided that they are going to hold a referendum on December 3, asking five programmed questions… the questions being asked can only be seen as a threat to Guyana, a threat to peace…,” the minister said.

She then commended the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) for answering to the call and even though Guyana has always remained a peaceful nation, the soldiers are ready to protect.