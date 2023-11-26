Orealla, Siparuta get massive electricity boost

–following distribution of over 300 solar panels to communities

IN what was dubbed a momentous occasion, residents of Orealla and Siparuta witnessed the fulfillment of a promise made by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, as a total of 309 solar panels were handed over to the communities on Saturday.

The community, nestled along the Corentyne River to the east of Guyana, had long grappled with electricity challenges.

President Ali, during a visit to the community in August 2022, committed to addressing this challenge with the provision of the solar panels.

And with the fulfillment of the promise, for some, this is the first time they will get access to electricity to their homes.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, who presented the panels on behalf of President Ali, said this was one of the hallmarks of the manifesto, as the President committed to delivering electricity to households that had never had before.

“Once we got into government, one of the first projects the President instructed to put on the fast track was to procure 30,000 household level solar units to be distributed in Amerindian and hinterland villages, remote communities and communities that are currently off the main national grid. So this is a project that is very dear to the President’s heart. He would have wanted to be here today,” Dr. Singh said.

At Orealla, a total of 224 units were handed over while in the community of Siparuta, another 85 units were delivered, taking the total to 309 between the two communities.

The units are equipped with 160 W solar panels and includes a 12-volt fan, two nine watts LED lights, two USB charging ports and a battery charge control unit.

Minister Singh said across Guyana in the 245 Amerindian communities in the hinterland, similar exercises are being executed benefiting 30,000 household that will receive a panel free of charge.

Residents expressed their gratitude for this initiative, noting that this has brought relief and comfort to their lives.

In an invited comment to the Sunday Chronicle, Isaac Williams, 36, a resident of Siparuta, said that the solar panels will help in a major way for all the residents.

“Electricity here isn’t a hundred per cent; we get light from 5-10 pm, so getting the panel will be very good and the fan is a plus but more importantly the children who were previously constrained by the limitations of studying in the nights could now extend their study hours into the evening, which will help them greatly to unlock new educational possibilities,” he said.

Vicky Johannis, 21, a young teacher of Siparuta, commended the initiative, noting: “For me it’s great because I am attending CPCE and sometimes when I am ready to do my studies my phone device is dead, and I can’t do anything, so with the panel, it will be a great boost to my studies especially in the nights.”

Lenny Peneux, a resident of Orealla, said he is thankful for the panel as it’s a great help for residents of those communities.

“We are also grateful for the promise that was made a little over a year ago and to see it here today is very good,” he said.

Another resident, Juliet Yuseff, 73, added: “I am happy. I been waiting for so long and I want to thank the government. It come at a good time because I had a small panel and it run down, I am very thankful.”