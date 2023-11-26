News Archives
Guyana, French Guiana Armed Forces reinforce shared commitment to peace, security
AIR Force Brigadier General Marc Le Bouil, Commander of the Armed Forces in French Guiana, has reaffirmed his country’s unwavering support to peace and security amid the current regional challenges.
General Le Bouil led an 11-member delegation to Guyana for a courtesy call with Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, and other key members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) leadership.

During the discussions, Brigadier Khan warmly welcomed the delegation, emphasising the enduring friendship between the two organisations.
He highlighted Guyana’s commitment to partnerships with military allies that share common values, particularly a respect for international laws.

General Le Bouil underscored the significance of his visit, emphasising the continued commitment of France and its Armed Forces to a strong friendship with Guyana and maintenance of stability in the region.
The longstanding relations between Guyana and French Guiana, highlighted by officers and soldiers undergoing training in French Guiana, reflect the depth of the strategic partnership.
This ongoing partnership between Guyana and French Guiana reinforces the shared commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring the peace and security of the region.

