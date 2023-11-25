T&T Head coach says Nations League win over US augurs well for Soca Warriors development

TRINIDAD and Tobago senior men’s Head coach, Angus Eve, says the momentum from their recent Concacaf Nations League win over United States will serve his team well in its buildup for the Copa America playoff encounter against Canada next March.

Despite losing the overall quarterfinal tie against United States 4-2 on aggregate, Eve and his Soca Warriors took heart from the fact that they topped their more fancied rival 2-1 in the second leg at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on Monday.

While United States secured a spot in the Concacaf Nations League semi-finals and Copa America, along with Jamaica, Mexico and Panama, Trinidad and Tobago are set to face Canada, with Honduras to oppose Costa Rica, to decide the final two Concacaf representatives to contest the prestigious Copa America.

Though the upcoming contest against Canada is one which they will again be the proverbial underdogs, Eve and his players eagerly await the challenge that lies ahead, especially after the confidence boosting win.

“This (result) goes a long way in building team confidence. Every time the guys play, they get a little more confidence. When they play a game like this against an opposition like that – and come out with that type of performance and come out with that type of result – it only augurs well for them to believe in themselves more,” Eve said.

Eve also commended captain Aubrey David, who took over the team captaincy, after Kevin Molino retired, for his leadership on and off the field.

“This is a fantastic result for us for where we are in our development,” the tactician noted.

David, 33, also expressed delight in the team’s progression.

“I think it is a step in the positive direction for us to get the win. This is the last FIFA window for the year, so I think we have ended the year on a good note, and the players have a lot of belief amongst themselves that we can play against the likes of the US and these teams,” said David.

“This was our goal when the year started. We wanted to get back into (Concacaf Nations) League A and try to stake a claim and put T&T football back where it was.

“It is a bittersweet feeling. It is amazing to get a victory against the US at home, but we did not get to qualify for the Copa America tournament this time around. We have another game in March, and we have to go with everything we have. I think we can do the job in March,” he added.

Meanwhile, defender Alvin Jones, who was named in the window’s League A Best XI, stole the show against United States with a rasping right-footed free kick in the second half.

“Scoring the winner against the US at home is a big thing for me and this month is a very emotional month for all of us as a country,” said Jones, referring to the 34th anniversary of the 1989 World Cup qualifier between the Strike Squad and the United States.

“We have a lot of young talent coming up, and it is just about coaching them and nurturing them. This win can build our confidence going forward to the next round to try and qualify for Copa 2024,” Jones reasoned.(Sportsmax)