Over 5,300 allottees to soon access lands at Great Diamond, Golden Grove

as a result of $17B in developmental works underway

ALLOTTEES at six blocks in Great Diamond and Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, will begin accessing their lands by the end of the year.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal inspected infrastructural works in the areas on Friday.

Minister Croal was accompanied by a team from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), including Deputy Director of Projects, Intakab Indarjeet, and other technical staff.

These works, amounting to close to $17 billion, include land clearing, the construction of access roads and culverts and installation of pipe networks, benefitting around 5,300 persons in various income brackets.

The minister visited Great Diamond Blocks One, Three and Five, where more than half of the work in the areas is completed, paving the way for the commencement of the lot identification. The remaining allottees can expect access early in the new year.

However, regarding Great Diamond Block Seven (five lots), the minister expressed dissatisfaction with the sluggish work of contractors, as works are slated to be completed by the end of the year.

While acknowledging initial challenges such as swamped lands and poor access, Minister Croal emphasised that these obstacles were addressed and contractors behind the deadline will be held accountable.

Meanwhile at Golden Grove Block Nine, allottees are also poised to gain access to their land by year-end, with most preparatory works finalised, requiring only a few finishing touches on the road network.

Finally, Golden Grove Block 13 is also progressing so that allottees can begin construction soon. A number of individuals who were allocated Golden Grove Block 18 will also now occupy this area due to challenges faced by the low-lying land at Block 18. Lot identification across these areas will be conducted in tranches.