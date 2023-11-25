Junior Lady Jags to host Suriname for two friendlies today and tomorrow

GUYANA Football Federation (GFF) Technical Director, Bryan Joseph, has confirmed that preparations for the highly awaited Under-17 Girls’ international friendly series between Guyana and Suriname are on track to kick off today.

Joseph said all arrangements are in place to host Suriname for two home games today and tomorrow (Sunday November 26) at venues in and around Georgetown, since the GFF National Training Centre pitch is still under maintenance.

“We are delighted to count down the days to the kickoff of this bilateral series with Suriname. This is part of a more significant initiative between the countries to collaborate on several activities around youth football development. Over the coming years, we will have several male and female youth series to boost our youth players’ exposure to international football.

The girls of both countries would have missed out on the CONCACAF U-17 qualifiers earlier in the year so this series provides the opportunity for them to have four international games under their belt before the conclusion of the year.

The Guyanese fans rarely see the youth national teams play on home soil, so we are encouraging everyone to come out and support the players and staff over the two matches.”