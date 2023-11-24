Essequibo will be protected against Venezuelan aggression

AG says, urges public not to panic

By Clestine Juan

IN response to the escalating tensions with Venezuela, the Guyana government has put protective measures in place for the Essequibo regions as a reassurance to those who live there and the rest of the nation that there is no need for panic.

During a panel discussion and public awareness session held at the Queen’s College auditorium on Thursday, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall highlighted the ongoing efforts to safeguard the territory ahead of Venezuela’s December 3 referendum.

Guyana is currently awaiting a ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the application for provisional measures that would prevent any action by Venezuela to annex Guyana’s Essequibo.

AG Nandlall highlighted the active monitoring of the situation by the members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s visit to border communities on Thursday.

“Our army is already on the border. We have troops in Essequibo and we are monitoring the situation very carefully. The commander-in-chief himself, I believe, is on the border …right now,” he added before emphasising that there “is no need to get into any panic mode. Arrangements are in place that will ensure the protection of Guyanese not only in Essequibo but across the country.”

Addressing concerns about rising tension and alleged acts of aggression, Nandlall cautioned against misinformation on social media, emphasising the importance of dispelling rumours and remaining patriotic.

“This is a serious matter and every Guyanese should take this matter seriously, and must be vigilant. That’s the first thing. Secondly, we must not panic.

“We must not go into a mode of hysteria. We must not do irresponsible things and say irresponsible things that can escalate the matter further,” Nandlall said.

He warned that there has been a rise in misinformation on social media, which will heighten individuals’ hysteria.

CHOOSE FAITH OVER FEAR

Meanwhile, Attorney-at-law Kim Kyte-Thomas echoed Nandlall’s comments and advised members of the public not to succumb to fear induced by Venezuela’s “bullyism” tactics.

She urged the Guyanese public to replace fear with faith as Guyana has done everything lawful to manage the situation.

“I do not believe fear or hysteria would assist us in any way. We all know when we become fearful, how useless we are. That’s human nature. And I know that it is easy to allow fear to control you,” she said.

Just like a bully on the playground, Venezuela, Kyte-Thomas said, wants to instil “fear” to “control” Guyanese using their aggression.

She explained that the faith she speaks of comes from the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Commonwealth, the Organisation of American States (OAS), the European Union and Brazil among others who are backing Guyana.

The attorney highlighted that Guyanese must not forget the “strategy of a prayer.”

Kyte-Thomas used the opportunity to encouraged Guyanese to participate in the National Multi-Religious Day of Prayer on December 3 to foster faith and unity.

“Let us have faith and move forward as Guyanese knowing that we will not back down. We will not give up even a drop of water, not even a blade of grass,” she said to loud cheers.

Also speaking was Opposition parliamentarian, Khemraj Ramjattan, who stressed the need for national and international unity against Venezuelan aggression.

He also spoke about the importance of education to ensure community awareness and support as government works to secure the border with Venezuela.

“We have to stay strong on the issue! Strong on a personal level, strong at community level, strong at the national level…. We also have to ensure that we carry this matter internationally and regionally for support from our allies,” he said.

He added that Guyana must remain a “zone of peace” against Venezuelan aggression.

BASELESS CLAIM

The genesis of the border controversy goes back to the 1899 Arbitral Award, a landmark decision that delineated the land boundary between British Guiana (now Guyana) and Venezuela.

Despite the historic arbitration, tensions have persisted, with Venezuela repeatedly challenging the validity of the award.

During the panel discussion, Nandlall pointed out that Venezuela’s claim is baseless and lacks evidence.

“Years after they came up with this story about it being fraudulent and still they have not been able to say, where is the fraud,” Nandlall said.

He pointed out that the “Nancy Story” narrative that Venezuela continues to push that the agreement is “null”, is one-sided.

Among other things, Nandlall pointed out that Venezuela’s former president, Hugo Chavez, who was a friend of Guyana had described the border controversy as an “empiricist ploy.”

The Attorney General reaffirmed that Guyana stands on the right side of the rule of law, a position that has attracted international support.

“That is why we enjoy hemispheric support,” Nandlall said.

In 2018, Guyana took a decisive step by approaching the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking affirmation of the award’s legitimacy.

Venezuela, taking a defiant stance, initially claimed that the ICJ lacked jurisdiction, a contention flatly rejected by the World Court in a crucial ruling in December 2020. The door was thus opened for the ICJ to delve into the substantive case’s merits.

Recent developments have heightened the geopolitical situation, as Venezuela, through its National Electoral Council, unveiled plans for a “Consultative Referendum” on December 3.

Guyana contends that this move is a thinly veiled attempt by Venezuela to gather support for abandoning the ongoing ICJ proceedings, and unilaterally assert control over the Essequibo region.

Venezuela’s Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, has expressed her nation’s complete disregard for the ICJ’s authority in addressing the border controversy.

The substantive case which highlights the historical context and the 1899 Arbitral Award, remains before the World Court.