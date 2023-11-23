Local ‘organisation’ fails to produce any evidence of discrimination

after declaring it ‘worked’ with US ‘fact-finding’ group

DESPITE maintaining that there is evidence of discrimination by the government, Lelon Saul, Secretary of a local body called the Institute for Action Against Discrimination (IFAAD), on Wednesday, doubled down on his claims when pressed for proof.

The “institute,” on Wednesday, called a press conference to discuss a range of topics such as the recent group of American politicians who visited Guyana to execute a “fact-finding” mission following allegations by opposition members about discrimination practiced by the government.

When addressing a media operative on the topic of discrimination, Saul initially said: “I can go on and cite several cases that suggest and support our allegation of the government discriminatory practices in the allocation of development benefits. It is out there.”

But, when pressed by the Guyana Chronicle for evidence of discrimination, he deviated from his initial stance, and said: “Persons made submissions to the fact-finding mission; they present papers, empirical evidence. The team left with that, they have to analyse it,” adding: “I don’t know what are the findings.”

Also, when asked why his organisation deemed the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) as not credible, Saul vaguely replied that citizens do not have “confidence” in the commission.

The ERC is a constitutional body established by Guyana’s Constitution (Amendment) (No.2) Act No.11 of 2000, which amended Article 212 D to provide for the establishment of the body.

The commission’s functions include promoting harmony and good relations between persons of different ethnic groups; discouraging and prohibiting persons, institutions, political parties, and associations from indulging in, advocating for, or promoting discrimination on the grounds of ethnicity; investigating any issues affecting ethnic relations, and promoting the elimination of all forms of ethnic discrimination.

Notably, during the organisation’s address, Ubraj Narine, IFAAD’s Vice-Chair/Communication Officer, said that they “worked” with the delegation.

Also, because the government refused to meet with the delegation, Narine labelled the administration’s policies as “discrimination,” and he then went on to say that it “slipped” him to bring a list of the names of the persons who said they faced discrimination.

During the delegation’s visit, residents from towns such as Linden and New Amsterdam, like the government, raised concerns over the objective of the team and its glaring bias.

Last week, Lindeners shut down the claims of favouritism and Linden being left on the backburner of development by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Government.

“Town Hall meeting is about the people,” Lennox Gasper, the Municipality’s Town Clerk said in a recent report.

Another resident blatantly rejected the claims of discrimination and non-development.

With the proof being in the pudding, the man said that all of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s initiatives cater for all Guyanese, regardless of one’s political affiliation.

“The President makes sure he addresses the needs of each and every Guyanese,” the Lindener said.

Another resident said: “Everyone who had a genuine concern was stopped from talking,” adding: “The fact-finding mission did not seem interested in actually engaging with residents, and that’s very sad for us today in Linden.”

Also, in New Amsterdam, former member of the People’s National Congress- Reform (PNC-R), Barbara Pilgrim, rubbished the claims of discrimination and instead brought light to the external racism she endured after crossing over to the PPP/C.

“There was no intention to fact-find because if you’re going to fact-find then you have to go to the man in the street,” she said, while highlighting that only a handful of persons were invited to the meeting, and even a prominent community member like her was not aware until hours later after she was informed by someone.

Emphasising the point that Afro-Guyanese are not being left behind or excluded from opportunities, one resident explained the one-sided nature of the ‘fact-finding’ mission. The resident stressed that the delegation was overlooking the neglect Region Six experienced under the PNC-R.