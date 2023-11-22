News Archives
New Era /ExxonMobil Futsal Quarter-finals set for Retrieve Hard Court yonight
Action in New Era / ExxonMobil futsal at Linden
Action in New Era / ExxonMobil futsal at Linden

TONIGHT is quarter-finals night in the New Era /ExxonMobil futsal tournament which has at stake $1M for the winners, the beaten finalist gets $500,000, third-placed finisher $200,000 and the fourth- placed team collects $100,000. at the Retrieve Hard Court in Mackenzie, Linden.

In the first game of tonight’s matches at 19.00hrs, top qualifier from Group A, Young Gunners, who are unbeaten so far, will face the second-best team from Group C, The Money Team, in what should set the tone for a night of epic clashes.

That game will be followed by the best team emerging out of Group B, LA Ballers who take on DC Ballers, who finished second in Group D to make it to the final eight.
Then YMCA are up against Hard Knocks and that will be followed by the final game which brings together HH Ballers as they challenge Gold Is Money.

To complete the final set of preliminary-round play YMCA romped past Hillside 11-2; Gold is Money edged out Anybody Get It, 9-8, as Hard Knocks and Young Gunners played to a 3-3 draw. (Joe Chapman)

