‘Guyana has no interest in conflict’

President Ali maintains; extends gratitude to Guyanese men, women serving at country’s borders

COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF of the Armed Forces, President Dr Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday, had lunch with families and relatives of members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) serving at the country’s borders.

In brief remarks, the President conveyed the gratitude of Guyanese to the men and women in uniform protecting the country’s borders.

The Head of State also reiterated that Guyana has no interest in any conflict as it remains committed to peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Dr Ali also encouraged Guyana’s neighbours to participate fully in the process of international law and respect the outcome.

The President reaffirmed Guyana’s position amidst the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela.

The genesis of the controversy goes back to the 1899 Arbitral Award, a landmark decision that delineated the land boundary between British Guiana (now Guyana) and Venezuela.

However, despite the historic arbitration, tensions have persisted, with Venezuela repeatedly challenging the validity of the award.

In 2018, Guyana took a decisive step by approaching the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking affirmation of the legitimacy of the 1899 Arbitral Award.

Venezuela, taking a defiant stance, initially claimed the ICJ lacked jurisdiction, a contention flatly rejected by the international court in a crucial ruling in December 2020. The door was thus opened for the ICJ to delve into the merit of the substantive case.

Recent developments have heightened the geopolitical situation, as Venezuela, through its National Electoral Council, unveiled plans for a “Consultative Referendum” on December 3, 2023.

Guyana contends that this move is a thinly veiled attempt by Venezuela to gather support for abandoning the ongoing ICJ proceedings, and unilaterally assert control over the Essequibo region.

In response, Guyana swiftly approached the ICJ seeking urgent provisional measures to prevent any action by Venezuela that could jeopardise the status quo until the court reaches a final verdict on the matter.

The ICJ is expected to rule on Guyana’s request for provisional measures to prevent Venezuela from proceeding with its planned referendum on the Essequibo. Meanwhile, the substantive case, highlighting the historical context and the 1899 Arbitral Award, remains before the court.