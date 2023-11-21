News Archives
Labour 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞s 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 fatal accident
An aerial view of Camp Aurora, Cuyuni/Mazaruni (AGM Inc. photo)
THE Ministry of Labour through its Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department is investigating the workplace fatality and incident that occurred at the Aurora Gold Mines (AGM), Region Seven, on Saturday last.

According to a press release, the unfortunate incident occurred around 10:10hrs. Two truck operators, 36-year-old Joseph Licorish of West Watooka, Linden and 41-year-old Nigel Denny of Shirley Field-Ridley Square, Georgetown, who are attached to the mining company were working when their vehicles collided

The release also indicated that Licorish was at the time driving motor lorry #TL-001, while Denny was driving #TL-19. It further stated that Licorish was descending a hill fully loaded with stone in the tray, near an open mining pit area at Aurora in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni District, when it collided with Denny’s truck, which was proceeding up the hill around a slight bend, also fully loaded with stone in the tray.

Following reports made by AGM of the incident in accordance with the OSH Act, OSH Officer Naipaul Persaud commenced investigations into the matter.

Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton has extended heartfelt sympathy to the grieving relatives, co-workers and friends of the deceased.

He also took the opportunity to remind both employers and workers of the importance and need for good safety and health practices in the workplace, so that similar incidents/accidents which can result in the loss of lives of loved ones can be avoided.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

