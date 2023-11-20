News Archives
Pakistan have appointed former fast bowler Wahab Riaz as their chief selector for the men’s team.
sports

THE 38-year-old, who only retired from international duty in August to focus on franchise cricket, will work alongside the recently-appointed men’s team director Mohammad Hafeez.

“The decision to involve former players is commendable,” said Wahab, who replaces Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Pakistan begin a three-Test tour of Australia on 14 December.

Having disappointingly failed to get out of the group stage of the just concluded 50-over World Cup, Pakistan have since made a number of changes, with Babar Azam replaced as captain in all formats.

Batter Shan Masood — who spent last season as Yorkshire skipper — has taken over as Test captain, while pace bowler Shaheen Afridi will lead the T20 side. A captain for the one-day side is yet to be named.

Babar Azam out as Pakistan captain in all formats

