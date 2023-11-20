Choosing the high road

IN the face of escalating tension surrounding the longstanding border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has demonstrated a commendable commitment to diplomacy and peace.

Unlike the tit-for-tat rhetoric often seen in international controversies, President Ali has taken the high road by refusing to engage in a war of words with Venezuela’s Vice-President, Delcy Rodriguez.

Recently, Rodriguez made claims against Guyana, adding fuel to the already simmering tensions over the Essequibo region. Rather than responding in kind, President Ali, in a display of statesmanship, declared that it is not necessary to match ignorance with ignorance.

This approach reflects a commitment to a higher standard of discourse and a refusal to be drawn into a cycle of provocation.

President Ali’s decision to prioritize diplomatic and judicial means to address the border controversy underscores the importance of international norms and institutions in resolving such issues.

By opting for a measured response, he is sending a strong message about the maturity and responsibility required of leaders in times of crisis. In a world where inflammatory rhetoric and knee-jerk reactions often dominate headlines, President Ali’s approach is a refreshing departure from the norm.

In stating that Guyana will continue to pursue peaceful and legal avenues to resolve the controversy, President Ali is aligning his nation with the principles of international law and diplomacy.

This commitment to a rules-based approach not only positions Guyana as a responsible global actor, but also reinforces the notion that such issues should be settled through dialogue and legal mechanisms rather than through aggression.

In a world grappling with numerous challenges, the importance of leaders who prioritise peace and diplomacy cannot be overstated. President Ali’s refusal to descend into a war of words with Vice-President Rodriguez sets a constructive example for other nations embroiled in territorial controversies. It underscores the power of dialogue and the pursuit of justice over the pitfalls of escalating rhetoric.

As the international community observes the unfolding events between Guyana and Venezuela, President Ali’s commitment to the high road serves as a beacon of hope.

It is a reminder that, even in the face of provocation, leaders can choose the path of reason, dialogue, and international cooperation. In a time when global challenges demand collective solutions, President Ali’s approach stands as a testament to the enduring value of diplomacy and the pursuit of a more peaceful world.