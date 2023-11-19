Speedboat disqualified from Vice-president’s softball meet

THE Disciplinary Committee of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc, has disqualified Speedboat from taking any further part in the Vice-President’s three-day softball extravaganza, which climaxes today at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary.

According to GSCL President Ian John, the harsh decision was taken following a meeting of the committee last evening, and was based on a complaint from the two presiding umpires who officiated in the Open All Stars fixture between Speedboat and Regal All Stars, played at the Enterprise Ground, East Coast Demerara.

The committee, John said, felt it was a deliberate ploy by Speedboat to bring the game into disrepute through their behavioural pattern towards the umpires, who were the subjects of their verbal and abusive conduct.

John also pointed out that the GSCL Playing Conditions clearly states: “There will be no indecent language, intimidatory remarks, abusive language and threatening behaviour on the field of play. The umpires will report any indiscipline to the Competitions Committee. Any player found guilty shall be dealt with by the Competitions/Disciplinary Committee. The player can be suspended, and his team can be fined or disqualified from the competition and all future competitions run by the GSCL Inc.

John lamented that the GSCL had to take such drastic action, but said it hopes it sends a strong message that the body will not tolerate such errant behaviour from teams.

Speedboat, John said, also showed blatant disrespect for the committee by not showing up to the hearing, despite being informed via several messages.