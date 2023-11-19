‘No foreign body must undermine the democratic nature of Guyana’

-Dr. Jagdeo says

STANDING in unison with democracy, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has maintained that foreign bodies entering Guyana must not seek to undermine the nation’s democracy.

Speaking at a press conference, last Thursday, at Freedom House, Dr. Jagdeo, addressed the cloud of suspicion surrounding the group of American politicians led by Dee Dawkins-Haigler, and said that their press release was one-sided.

Pointing out loopholes within the statements, Dr. Jagdeo asked whether research was conducted in order to learn about the legal consequences of discrimination.

“…If there was discrimination, any foreign body that comes to Guyana must not undermine the democratic nature of this society and the institutions of our society. They should ask whether those are followed for us. And then if people can get a remedy there, then they can say, ‘okay, then we will raise this as an issue’.

“This is a mission in their private capacity. And to think that the United States of America can tell us what to do in this case or to undermine our democratic institutions is something that we find very unusual and strange for people who claim that they are here to support the country and rule of law, and democracy,” he said.

Speaking about the mechanisms available to tackle allegations of discrimination, he underscored the sole objectives and powers of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC).

The ERC is a constitutional body established by Guyana’s Constitution (Amendment) (No.2) Act No.11 of 2000, which amended Article 212 D to provide for the establishment of the body.

The commission’s functions include promoting harmony and good relations between persons of different ethnic groups; discouraging and prohibiting persons, institutions, political parties, and associations from indulging in, advocating for, or promoting discrimination on the grounds of ethnicity; investigating any issues affecting ethnic relations, and promoting the elimination of all forms of ethnic discrimination.

Dr. Jagdeo then highlighted the fact that Guyana has separation of powers and thus, allegations of racism can also be tried at the judicial level.

The Government of Guyana said in a press release that it has made note of the delegation and the intended visit. It added that the ‘fact-finding’ mission appears to have resulted from a conference organised by Rickford Burke, a Guyanese residing in Brooklyn, New York.

During the month of September, 2023, Burke organised a so-called “Conference on Guyana” in Washington, DC, to which the Government of Guyana was not invited, but which was attended by members of the opposition.

The one-sided engagement presented the platform for opposition members to spew concocted and fabricated narratives about the Government of Guyana, including their usual diatribes about racial discrimination and extra-judicial killings, without utilising any fact-checking mechanism and without the government being afforded a hearing or an opportunity to respond.